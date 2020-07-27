HVCC says College Suites did not inform them students were being told to move

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) was unaware College Suites told students they had to move abruptly before their leases were up, said HVCC Vice President for Student Affairs Louis Coplin.

In a statement Monday, Coplin said they’re waiting to hear back from College Suites regarding the issue.

HVCC sold the 41-acre property on Morrison and Vandenburgh avenues where College Suites was built in 2017. The apartment complex is owned and managed by the United Plus Management Group, Coplin said.

“Hudson Valley Community College recently learned of new leasing policies being implemented by College Suites at Hudson Valley. Based on student reports, those policies may prohibit apartment lease renewal and new lease agreements for Hudson Valley students for the fall semester,” said Coplin.

“We have reached out to the owners and managers of College Suites to discuss our students’ concerns, and our community should be aware of the information we have at this time,” Coplin said “Though College Suites is an independent organization not affiliated with Hudson Valley, we always imagined that our students would continue to have the opportunity to live in their housing complex. We were not informed of any plan that would prevent them from doing so this fall.”

A United Plus Property Management spokesperson said in a statement to NEWS10 ABC last week:

“The College Suites at Hudson Valley is collaborating with a local partner to assist with that process. Our goal is to create the college experience safely for the student body. We’re working with local landlords and other local College Suites communities to refer and help students secure a comfortable living space during the Fall Semester.”

NEWS10 reached out to the company to find out why HVCC wasn’t notified, but the company has yet to respond.

HVCC said, because they are conducting the majority of courses online or remotely, they estimate approximately 20-25 students will be affected by College Suites lease agreement with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. They said they will be helping students find new housing and will also be providing financial assistance.

The college said they will be contacting all the students who lived at College Suites during the last academic year to find out what their plans are for the fall and educate them about student support services. They said they will encourage students to apply for CARES Act and HVCC Foundation Student Emergency Assistance funds.

They also said they are in communication with landlords and other local apartment complexes to secure alternative housing for students.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10