HVCC offering prepaid gift cards to students

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local community college is offering prepaid gift cards to students who may be food insecure during the shutdown.

Hudson Valley Community College said students in need are eligible for a $50 gift card to Hannaford or Price Chopper/Market 32.

Students can complete the application for help online.

