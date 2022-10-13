HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dr. Dennis McCormick has been named head coach of the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) Vikings men’s and women’s golf programs. McCormick brings over 25 years of coaching experience to Hudson Valley.

McCormick has coached teams from sixth grade to high school varsity for both boys and girls primarily in golf and basketball. HVCC Director of Athletics Justin Hoyt comments, “We are thrilled to have Dr. McCormick join the Vikings athletics family and we look forward to working with him in building the men’s and women’s golf programs into championship contenders,” “Dr. McCormick has a wealth of coaching experience and his passion for the game of golf will bring unparalleled results to not just our golf programs but to all of our student-athletes in the department.”

Golf has been a life-long passion for McCormick, being involved in the game for the past 37 years. He is currently a golf instructor through the First Tee Organization as well as in his twenty third year as an elementary physical education teacher in Voorheesville school district. McCormick is also an adjunct professor at Russell Sage college and Emporia State University in the school’s online master’s degree program in Health, Physical Education and Recreation. Dr. McCormick also adds to his resume an online course designer and Subject Matter Expert (SME) for Upper Iowa University’s Sport Management, Coaching and Leadership master’s degree program, and designed the Coaching Lacrosse and Coaching Golf courses.

Coach McCormick was part of the tremendous girls’ basketball program at Voorheesville, which won the NYSPHSAA state championship at Hudson Valley’s McDonough Sports Complex in 2002. McCormick credits his professional achievements and motivations with the professors he met during his only semester at Hudson Valley as a student in the spring of 1996. Specifically, he calls long-time professor Tom Rogan, “the most influential person I have known.”

McCormick obtained his master’s degree in Physical Education, Health and Recreation from Emporia State University. He also earned his doctorate in Sport and Performance Psychology at the University of the Rockies. He completed his undergraduate degree from SUNY Cortland.