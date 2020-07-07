HVCC: Majority of fall 2020 classes will be held online

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) says they will conduct most classes through online formats for the Fall 2020 semester. They are also freezing tuition at the 2019-20 rates.

Tuition will remain $2,400 a semester for New York residents. The college says this is to make college more affordable, giving more people access to higher education.

Academically and financially, Hudson Valley is a smart choice for students who may be uncertain about their fall semester plans. The college has been a leader in distance learning for decades, and the adjustments we’ve made this spring and summer have only strengthened our ability to serve our students through online and remote learning options. Our faculty members have participated in extensive training, and our outstanding support services will remain available to help students in any way we can. HVCC President Roger Ramsammy

The campus will host a limited number of on-campus classes/labs as well as hybrid classes. A plan has been put into place should those classes have to move to a completely online.

Unlike other local colleges, HVCC says the semester will begin August 31 and end December 18 as scheduled. More information can be found on HVCC’s website.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10