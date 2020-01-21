HVCC combats decline in enrollment

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community colleges across the country are seeing a decline in enrollment, including in the Capital Region.

Some of the causes for the drop can be attributed to a population decrease in high school students ready to enter higher education. At the same time, the economy has improved and unemployment is low meaning fewer people are looking for a career change or job skills.

At Hudson Valley Community College, the trend was expected. The college is launching new initiatives to help bring more students to campus.

“We have increased enrollment capacity in some of our very high demand programs such as our technology and STEM related fields,” HVCC VP of Academic Affairs Judy DiLorenzo said. “We built a new building this year, which is state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing, and we’re able to double who we’re putting into the workforce.”

The college said they saw a boom in enrollment during the recession, and numbers are now settling into a a new trend.

Other enrollment initiatives include offering more online courses and connecting with faith-based and under served populations.