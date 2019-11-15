Huskies seized after two attacks on local animals

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two huskies, one an Alaskan Malamute, were seized by animal control officers on Thursday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, the dogs got loose along Route 29 in Saratoga and attacked an Alpaca.

Rosie the Alpaca was 5 years old. Mary Baldwin rescued her from an animal auction 11 months ago. Now, she said, she’ll have to find a way to bury her.

“Her whole face was bleeding, and her jaw was ripped open. She had a gash from her head all the way down her neck,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said the dogs pounced on their fence, jumped over and attacked her. Baldwin’s husband heard the commotion and ran out to help. He jumped in between the dogs, then eventually shoved them into a barn, and trapped them there until police arrived.

The dogs were eventually released back to their owner.

Baldwin immediately call the veterinarian, and ultimately had to make the difficult decision to put Rosie down.

Three days later, the dogs got out again and attacked a group of horses at a barn just down the road off Beaver Street in the town of Northumberland. Chad DeGregory runs Schuylerville Thoroughbred Farm where he owns several yearlings and takes care of a number of expensive race horses.

“I grabbed my pitch fork and got in the middle, and if I hadn’t, I don’t know what would have happened,” said DeGregory. “My 1,200 pound horses they left alone; my 350 pound horses were their meal ticket.”

He said the horses were terrified, and one of them tried leaping over the fence to escape.

“He has a gash in his leg above the tendon that I had to have stitched up by the vet,” said DeGregory.

Both Baldwin and DeGregory said they want to make sure these dogs can never attack again.

“I expect justice for my animal,” said Baldwin.

“Be responsible owners and if something happens, own up to the consequences. I don’t blame the breed; I place it on the owner,” said DeGregory.

The dogs were ruled “dangerous dogs” by the town of Queensbury in September 2018 after allegedly attacking a woman and her dog.

The owner of the huskies was under orders to keep the dogs confined and secure at all times. They were also required to be microchipped.

The dogs will now remain quarantined at the Saratoga County Animal Shelter at least until court proceedings are handled.

So far, no word on criminal charges. New York State Police said it is an ongoing investigation.