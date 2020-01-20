Hunter Mountain packed with visitors following snowy weekend

HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hunter Mountain was packed with visitors over the weekend, and Martin Luther King Jr. day was no different.

The buzzing slopes gave visitors a chance to check out the new Hunter North expansion. It opened last season, and visitors seemed to love it.

Some skiers traveled from different states and even took bus trips to the mountain.

“A little bit of snow fell over the weekend, so it really encourages people and gives them a little taste of winter,” said Jen Roe, Marketing and Communications Manager at Hunter Mountain Resort.

For more information on your next trip, click here.