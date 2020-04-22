Hundreds swarm the Capitol to demand Cuomo reopen New York economy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Horns honked, flags waved, and hundreds of boots hit on the ground at the Capitol Wednesday as New Yorkers protested another two weeks on pause.

“I understood at first. For two weeks I was actually okay with it, maybe even three weeks. Now absolutely not, I think it’s time to get it open,” explains protest organizer Mike Gee.

Gee used social media to help rally the hundreds of demonstrators. He says everyone who turned out is fed up and can’t afford to wait any longer to reopen the economy.

“For most folks, we don’t have money put away, savings put away, we’re struggling to put food on the table,” he explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

The protesters called for Governor Cuomo to hear them — open businesses in need, even baby steps are steps forward.

“Start with the salons, the restaurants, somewhere,” Gee says. “Compromise would be, a little bit at a time. No problem, but let’s get it done, let’s get it rolling. We can’t wait for May 15 to get that done.”

Just upstairs inside the Capitol, Governor Cuomo held daily press briefing. When asked about the protest, he responded he understands, but just because we’re past the peak, doesn’t mean coronavirus will compromise.

“Nothing is equal to death,” he repeated to reporter questions. “Nothing comes before the public health risk of somebody else’s life.”

