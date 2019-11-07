Hundreds gather to pay respects to local reverend

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parishoners filled Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville to pay their final respects to Reverend Thomas Connery.

Connery died after reportedly trying to escape a flooded road during last week’s severe weather. He was making his way through the storm to for Mass.

“It was very hard to take, and I couldn’t even believe it,” said parishoner Roxanna Homic.

Connery baptized some of the people sitting in the pews, and others he married, like Homic. If it wasn’t for the reverend, she says she never would’ve met her husband.

“Father Connery gave his time to each one of us, and we know that we meant a lot to him, too,” Homic said.

Connery will be buried at a later date in Troy.