Humane society needs volunteers to help sort bottles, cans

Posted: / Updated:

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local animal shelter is looking for volunteers to help sort through a massive mountain of bottles and cans that has built up because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society said their bottle and can collection program has remained operational throughout the last few months, but they haven’t had the staffing available to keep up with sorting it.

The program acts as a year-long fundraiser bringing in more than $130,000 a year in funding.

Groups of up to eight people can volunteer to help out at a time so that everyone can remain socially distant during the sorting process.

