Humane association offering $1000 reward for info on injured cat

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Humane Association is now offering a $1000 reward in connection with the cat found with severe injuries to its head and neck outside an apartment complex in Clifton Park.

The cat, now known as Soldier, was found on Thursday, July 11 in a crate on Holldendale Lane. New York State Police say it had chemical burns on its head and body. Police believe the injuries occurred two to three days prior to the discovery of the cat. Soldier is a short-haired, black and gray tiger cat with white markings. He is neutered.

The NYS Humane Association, headquartered in Kingston, is now offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for abandoning the cat. NYSP say there is a strong correction between animal abuse and human violence.

Soldier is now recuperating at the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, where he is well on the road to recovery and no longer needs pain medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police Investigator Northrup at (518) 583-7000. All calls will be kept confidential.