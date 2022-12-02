HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Hall winter street festival, “Winter Walk,” returns for year 26 on Saturday, December 3. The mile-long Warren Street will be filled will performances, art, food and drink, and holiday cheer.

Winter Walk Schedule

5 p.m. Bells of the First Presbyterian church ring 26 times signifying the 26th anniversary of the Winter Walk. 7th Street Park lights up with a ceremonial Holiday Tree lighting Greet Santa at City Hall, 520 Warren Street. Children will receive a gift-wrapped book

6:30 p.m. Spark Stage, 364 Warren Street, one-hour Winter Walk dance show by local performance artist Devon and friends

8 p.m. Fireworks

Hudson Hall, 327 Warren Street, student artwork from area schools and holiday episodes of nostalgic television

Bailiwick Farm Petting Zoo and Pony Rides, Camphill Bird Puppet, B. Boho Body Art Face Painting at Hudson Hall, Horse and Carriage Rides, Santa at City Hall

Street performers and attractions

Winter dancers and in store performances

The Winter Walk continues from 5 to 8 p.m. with Warren Street closed off to traffic and parking. According to Hudson Hall parking is available in municipal lots on Union or Columbia Streets, the John L Edwards Elementary School, and in other City-owned lots, including the public parking lot at the Consolidated Firehouse at 7th and Washington Streets and the waterfront parking lots at Henry Hudson Riverfront Park. All County lots are also available. The Columbia Memorial Hospital parking garage at the top of Columbia Street is available, and paid parking is available at the Amtrak long-term parking lot on Front Street, across from the station. Check out the guide here for more details on performers, attractions food and everything available at the Winter Walk. The event will take place rain or shine.