Hudson woman charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer

GALLATIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson woman was charged with a felony after police said she barricaded herself in a home.

Police were initially called to Doodletown Road in the Town of Gallatin for a report of a suspicious person. When they got to the scene, they said Madison Kreutzer discharged a firearm at responding troopers. She then barricaded herself in a residence before eventually surrendering.

The 34-year old was charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer. She was arraigned in the Town of Claverack Court and sent to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

LATEST STORIES