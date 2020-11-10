Hudson woman charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer

Local
Posted: / Updated:

GALLATIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hudson woman was charged with a felony after police said she barricaded herself in a home.

Police were initially called to Doodletown Road in the Town of Gallatin for a report of a suspicious person. When they got to the scene, they said Madison Kreutzer discharged a firearm at responding troopers. She then barricaded herself in a residence before eventually surrendering.

The 34-year old was charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer. She was arraigned in the Town of Claverack Court and sent to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report