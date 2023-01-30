TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the Hudson Valley Community College and the nonprofit, accredited Western Governors University announced a partnership that will create educational pathways for Hudson Valley graduates and employees to earn a WGU degree.

The partnership will allow Hudson Valley students seeking fully online undergraduate programs a transfer option to WGU. WGU will also apply credits earned in an associate degree at Hudson Valley toward a bachelor’s degree at WGU. Hudson Valley graduates and employees will be eligible to apply for specially designated WGU Community College Partner Scholarships of up to $2,500.

“Hudson Valley is thrilled to partner with WGU to provide more opportunities for our graduates and employees to earn bachelor’s degrees in a format that works for them, regardless of their schedules,” said Hudson Valley Community College President Dr. Roger Ramsammy. “As a community college, Hudson Valley is committed to increasing access to education for all, including students whose schedules and lifestyles may not fit a traditional daytime, in-person class model.”

“This collaboration will allow Hudson Valley’s graduates and employees a chance to continue their educational journeys at a reasonable cost, with minimal disruption to their lives,” said WGU Northeast Region Vice President Rebecca Watts, Ph.D. “WGU is excited to join with Hudson Valley to further our objective of making higher education accessible to working adults and historically underrepresented students, all while contributing in a meaningful way to the region’s workforce pipelines in health professions, business, teaching, and technology.”