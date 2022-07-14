HUDSON VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, July 14, “For the Many” announced its newest local housing campaign, titled “Homes are not Hotels.” The campaign aims to completely ban vacation rentals, like Airbnb, in municipalities throughout the Hudson Valley, including Beacon, Kingston, New Paltz, Newburgh, and Poughkeepsie.

“For the Many” unveiled a campaign website, and announced a regional press conference for July 21 in Newburgh with elected officials from Ulster, Orange, and Dutchess Counties who support their legislation.

Early endorsers of “For the Many’s” campaign include:

Democratic Nominee for State Assembly District 103 Sarahana Shrestha

Beacon Councilmember Dan Aymar-Blair

Kingston Councilmember Michelle Hirsch

Newburgh Councilmembers Anthony Grice and Giselle Martinez

Poughkeepsie Councilmembers Megan Deichler and Evan Menist

Town of New Paltz Deputy Supervisor Dan Torres.

“Vacation rentals (like Airbnbs) play a significant role in limiting our housing options and driving up prices,” said Jonathan Bix, Executive Director of “For the Many.” “Absentee investors are buying up huge swaths of our housing stock and turning them into vacation rentals for tourists instead of renting or selling to long-term Hudson Valley residents. Taking on greedy investors and giant tech companies like Airbnb won’t be easy – but this fight is necessary to help ensure that long-time Hudson Valley residents can stay in the communities they call home.”