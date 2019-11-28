Hudson the Railroad Puppy to slow down appearances amid health concerns

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson the Railroad Puppy underwent surgery this week to remove several tumors from his body, one possibly cancerous.

Hudson’s owners are waiting a biopsy to find out the results.

“They just look at you with these eyes and they are just so devoted to you. You just want to give them everything and when he has his health issues, it’s been heartbreaking,” said Hudson’s owner Rosemarie Nash.

This isn’t the first battle Rosemarie and Richard Nash have endured with their furry friend. The couple adopted Hudson after he was found nailed to the side of the train tracks in Albany.

His foot was amputated.

Richard said next year he’s considering retiring the dog from appearances where Hudson helps raise money for various efforts.

“He’s accomplished so much in just his seven short years of his life that it’s almost time for him to kind of hang up his bandanna and be a dog and live out the rest of his life,” Richard said.

If Hudson stops making appearances, the family said they want his message of hope and survival to continue on.