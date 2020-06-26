Hudson Police Department receives funds to complete bodycam initiative

Local
Posted: / Updated:

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hudson Police Department receiving a grant that will allow them to purchase the remaining body cameras needed to outfit the entire department.

The initiative started in 2017 and the department slowly began building its stock of cameras with the use of grants.

Hudson PD realized its goal when Branda Maholtz from the Hudson Development Corp. dropped off a check from the HRBT Foundation on Thursday.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak