Hudson Police Department receives funds to complete bodycam initiative

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hudson Police Department receiving a grant that will allow them to purchase the remaining body cameras needed to outfit the entire department.

The initiative started in 2017 and the department slowly began building its stock of cameras with the use of grants.

Hudson PD realized its goal when Branda Maholtz from the Hudson Development Corp. dropped off a check from the HRBT Foundation on Thursday.

