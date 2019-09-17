Hudson PD seeking suspect in violent mugging

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson police are investigating a violent mugging.

Police said the incident took place just before midnight Sunday on North 6th Street.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, told police she was walking home from work when a tall, thin man said “give me your purse” and started attacking her. He then took off with her purse, which had credit cards, her phone, and a passport.

The woman was left with serious injuries. She is being treated at Albany Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The suspect is believed to be in his late 20s.

Police hope the public can help find the suspect.