Hudson man videotapes shark in Hudson River

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For two years, James Gabriel would see a large dark form moving just under the water down on the bank of the Hudson River. Friday afternoon, he finally got to see what it was.

“We would think sturgeon or something else,” Gabriel said Monday. “Then finally, last week, it sprung up its fin right out of the water.”

The shark was caught on video Friday afternoon swimming between Hudson and Athens in the Hudson River.

As the large fin broke the surface, Gabriel grabbed his phone and started to record. He said he finally knew it was a shark.

“I was shocked,” Gabriel said. “I was leaning more towards a sturgeon.”

Gabriel thinks the shark might be a Bull shark and that she came upriver to have her offspring.

