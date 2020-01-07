Hudson Falls man charged with possessing a stolen car

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Michael T. Mulvey, 20, of Hudson Falls was arrested in Queensbury on Friday, charged with possessing a stolen car.

While investigating a 1992 Toyota Camry reported stolen on January 3, state police say they found the vehicle in the parking lot of Mulvey’s Queensbury apartment complex.

Police allegedly located the keys inside Mulvey’s residence, who said he used the car to run errands for its owner. He was taken into custody and received a ticket to appear in Kingsbury Town Court on January 22 at 1 p.m.

Police charged Mulvey with 4th-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony which could earn him up to four years in prison if convicted.