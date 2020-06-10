Hudson City Schools donate pizza to students

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson City School District celebrated the hard work of its students with more than 250 pizzas.
The district superintendent, administrators and teachers bought 261 pizzas from Scali’s, a restaurant based in Hudson.
The group then delivered them to students all across the city who have been engaged and learning online during the coronavirus pandemic.
