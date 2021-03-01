HUD grants $12M+ to Albany for affordable housing

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced another $5.3 million in funding to local programs throughout the Capital Region to support affordable housing and community development.

“Local governments, service providers, and partners across the state will use this funding to increase affordable housing, provide shelter and services for homeless families, ensure rental assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS, and assist businesses to create and retain jobs through economic development,” said Stephen Murphy, HUD’s Deputy Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey.

The grants are funded by three HUD programs:

The Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) provides annual grants on a formula basis by expanding economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income people.

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) provides community funding for direct rental assistance and activities like building, buying, or rehabilitating affordable housing.

$51 million — The Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) provides rental housing assistance for people with HIV/AIDS and their families.

$27.9 million — Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) supports homeless shelters, social service programs, and homeless prevention programs.