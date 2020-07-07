Huck Finn’s founder passes away at 98

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The area is mourning the loss of a longtime business leader in the Capital Region.

Edwin Sperber, known as “Mr. Downtown,” founded Huck Finn’s in the 1960s. The chain of furniture warehouses got it’s name because it was located next to the Tom Sawyer Motel on Western Avenue.

A World War II veteran, Mr. Sperber was dedicated to his country, his community, and his family. He got his nickname after helping establish the Downtown Albany Merchant’s Association.

When his daughter contracted kidney disease, he gave her one of his. Sperber and his late wife Rhoda founded the Northeast Kidney Foundation.

Edwin Sperber was 98 years old.

