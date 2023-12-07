ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — News10’s Stephanie Rivas and Meteorologist Jill Szwed got a lesson on decorating a luxury Christmas tree on a budget from Angela Pachal, the owner of Deck Your Halls NY. Pachal is a professional holiday designer with clients throughout Upstate New York. From retail windows on Broadway to custom church trees, her expertise lies in curating Christmas decor that looks like a Hallmark movie.