CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right now, if you want a Chick-fil-A meal in the Capital Region, you need a plane ticket from the Albany International Airport. Eventually, you could have your pick of three locations in Albany, Saratoga, and Rensselaer counties.

In Clifton Park, there’s been consistent progress on the structure at the former Pier 1 Imports site at 304 Clifton Park Center Road. Town Supervisor Phil Barrett said since the approval process, Chick-fil-A has been working diligently to finish construction as quickly as possible.

“Obviously the weather has been decent, and as long as the weather holds out, they’ll be able to stay on schedule,” Barrett said, “and we’re looking at a spring open.”

He’s hoping customers will start flocking in late April or early May, but it’s hard to pin down an exact date right now. It’s already a busy area, with new businesses popping up regularly, but the traffic report from Chick-fil-A found that even during peak hours, turning in and out of the site shouldn’t be a problem. The town is ready for it to be especially busy in the first few months after opening.

“We expect that. We understand that will occur, and then things will even out over time,” Barrett said. “But there’s no doubt that this restaurant will be very successful, and that there will be more people coming to Exit 9, which is a good thing.”

In Rensselaer County, plans are underway for a North Greenbush location on Route 4 near I-90 Exit 8. There’s also an Aldi and Vent Fitness set to go there.

In Albany County, the Latham Chick-fil-A location is still in the early stages. The Town of Colonie is still waiting for an application from Chick-fil-A, and there are some concerns about how it would affect traffic on Troy Schenectady Road near Latham Farms.

Town officials have said this site has some unique challenges that other planned Chick-fil-A’s in the area might not have. The Town Planning Board reviewed a sketch plan in September 2021 where they received initial feedback from the Town.

So, to sum it up, Chick-fil-A lovers: The time is coming.

“As I’ve been saying for the last 20 years, if you want name brands to come to your municipality, you need to attract name brands,” Barrett said. “I think you’ll see more of that in the future.”