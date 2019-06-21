How much money you need to earn to afford one, two bedroom apartments in NY

(NEWS10) – A report by The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its annual Out of Reach report on affordable and available homes.

The report found that nearly every U.S. County lacks an adequate supply of affordable and available homes for low-income renters.

“Our rental housing needs have worsened considerably over the past 30 years, leaving housing out of reach for millions of low-wage workers,” said Diane Yentel, NLIHC president and CEO.

