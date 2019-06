Expect to see plenty of Old Glory flying high on Friday — it’s Flag Day!

The holiday celebrating the American flag originated in 1916 with a proclamation from President Woodrow Wilson. Congress then established it as a national day of observance in 1949.

How well do you know your American flag history? Test your knowledge of the stars and stripes with this quiz!

