How much do Capital Region residents spend on household bills?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report by Doxo Insights shows the average amount residents spend on household bills per month. The report includes specific cities and towns in the Capital Region, as well as a breakdown of the most common monthly bills.

According to the report, Saratoga Springs residents spend the highest amount on household bills in the area at $2,456 per month. Hudson Falls residents pay the least at $1,542 per month.

The national average for monthly bill costs is $2,003. Some residents in the Capital Region spend over that amount, while others do not. Among all the cities and towns, the most common bill residents pay is on an auto loan. Following closely in second is a cell phone bill.

Out of the cities and towns in New York State, Albany is ranked 166 out of 245 for monthly household bills. Albany residents spend an average of $2,188 per month.

According to Doxo Insights, Albany residents spend an average of:

$1,400 per month on a mortgage payment

$1,009 per month on rent

$413 per month on an auto loan

$331 per month on car insurance

$311 per month on utilities

$95 per month on health insurance

$71 per month on life insurance

$86 per month on cable and satellite

$105 per month on a cell phone

$102 per month on an alarm and security system

Here are the towns and cites of the Capital Region ranked by how much residents pay monthly on household bills. The chart only has municipalities included in the report.

Rank Municipality Average monthly household bills 1 Saratoga Springs $2,456 2 Mechanicville $2,387 3 Ballston Lake $2,364 4 Clifton Park $2,320 5 Delmar $2,236 6 Schenectady $2,196 7 Albany $2,188 8 Cohoes $2,181 9 Gansevoort $2,166 10 Rensselaer $2,153 11 Latham $2,127 12 Ballston Spa $2,103 13 Watervliet $2,018 14 Troy $1,972 15 Saugerties $1,970 16 Queensbury $1,951 17 Amsterdam $1,797 18 Glens Falls $1,716 19 Hudson $1,691 20 Gloversville $1,677 21 Hudson Falls $1,542

The complete breakdown of households bills by location can be found on the Doxo Insights website.