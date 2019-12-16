Houses shot at multiple days in a row on the same road

SEWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A neighborhood in Schoharie County is on edge after several reports of homes being shot at in the middle of the night.

The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office says they’re conducting interviews and collecting evidence from homes that have been shot at on Lawyersville Road in Seward, just outside Cobleskill. They don’t believe anyone is in immediate danger, but that’s little comfort for neighbors who are worried they’ll be next.

Despite the giant peace sign on the side of Jessica Weiler’s home, it’s been anything but peaceful on Lawyersville Road the past few days.

“You’re just trying to provide a safe environment for your family, and that is not what safe is,” she said.

Weiler says her property has been shot at three separate times since Wednesday.

“This is the bullet hole that went through the cabinet and went into our dishwasher,” she explained.

That was Saturday around 2 a.m. On Friday, a bullet grazed the side of the home, just feet from where her 13-year-old was watching TV.

“He was sitting just feet away,” said Weiler.

She believes the shots were fired from two separate guns. There’s a mark on her truck caused by a .22 caliber and her house was shot with a .45—a bullet casing was found near the driveway.

“When we found out our neighbor, they got shot at as well, that was kind of disturbing, but also we weren’t alone,” she said.

The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Department confirms they’re investigating several cases of shots fired. They’ve gone door-to-door asking questions and warning neighbors.

“It’s surreal you never think in a quiet little rural place like this that something like that would ever happen,” said Doug Ditchfield.

He’s lived on the road all his life, and for the first time, he feels unsafe.

“I was worrying last night, what if I go to sleep and don’t wake up? You should never have to worry about something like that,” said Ditchfield.

He and Weiler believe the time of day and the type of guns used, rule out hunting or target practice, and they want whoever is responsible to be caught before someone gets hurt.

Weiler says her neighbors have been very supportive and are vowing to stay vigilant. If you have any information, call the Schoharie Sheriff’s Department at (518)-295-8114.