ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association Local 2007 Facebook, a house fire has broken out just off Krumkill Road on the Albany/Bethlehem town line. “A” platoon companies are arriving on the scene.

The firefighter’s association reports the house is a single-family dwelling well off with possible entrapment. Check back with News10 for updates.