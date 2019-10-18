Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live at TU Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour will roar through the Times Union Center on Saturday.

It’s your chance to see real life versions of the iconic monster truck toys like Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, and Hot Wheels Racing 1.

There’s no dirt in the show, but driver Christian Norman said that doesn’t stop the 11,000 pound trucks from getting off the ground.

“We’ve got the wheelie contest. We’ve got the doughnut contest. The high-flying long jump contest, too,” he said. “We’ve got racing, and my favorite, freestyle.”

The trucks are in town for two shows at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Times Union Center.