ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hot chocolate lovers rejoice! The annual Downtown Albany Hot Chocolate Stroll is returning for its fourth year on Saturday, December 2.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase tickets as the event has sold out in recent years. Ticket purchases include a passport allowing you to try gourmet beverages at the participating locations and a commemorative Downtown Albany x Upstate of Mind mug designed by CompasLife.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be free on-street parking in Downtown Albany. Parking is also available at ParkAlbany garages for $5.

Last year, Banh Mi 47 won the award for People’s Choice: Best Hot Chocolate. Participating locations this year include:

Alias Coffee

B. Lodge & Co.

Banh Mi 47

Broadway Plaza Liquor

Dawn’s Victory Sports Cafe

Hilton Albany

Loch & Quay

McGeary’s Irish Pub

Suga Foot’s Soul Kitchen

The Albany War Room Tavern

The Hollow Bar + Kitchen

The Olde English Pub

The Skinny Pancake

The Yard Hatchet House & Bar/Boozy Moo

Wellington’s

Strollers are also encouraged to stop by the Holiday Market at The Kenmore Ballroom. The Hot Chocolate Stroll will be held rain or shine. Refunds will not be issued unless the event is canceled due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.