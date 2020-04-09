Hospital workers get special delivery from local group

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Health care workers at Albany Medical Center received free meals from volunteers at Feed Albany as a thanks for their work in keeping people healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feed Albany is the brainchild of restaurant owners Dominick Purnomo and Jason Pierce. The group delivers food made in several Capital Region restaurant kitchens to community members and those in need.

“We’re the kind of people that if we see a problem we do something,” Pierce said.

More than 200 meals were delivered to Albany Med. So far, volunteers have made around 10,000 meals for those in need in the three weeks since the organization began.

“I think on behalf of a grateful community we just want the opportunity to say thank you. And the way we say thank you is through food,” Purnomo said.

The meals are made possible, largely impart, through a grant from the City of Albany. They also receive donations, like food, from other businesses and a GoFundMe.

For more information on Feed Albany and to learn how to volunteer, follow this link.

