Hoosick Street reopens after crews fixed water main break in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UPDATE: 7:45 A.M. Hoosick Street reopened Tuesday morning after a water main break shut down part of the road in the city of Troy Monday night.
Hoosick Street between 15th Street to Burdette Avenue was closed Monday night due to a 12-inch water main break.
The water was shut off while crews worked to repair the break.
Customers can expect water discoloration for several hours, and drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes of travel.
