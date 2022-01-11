Hoosick man facing child sex abuse charges

HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hoosick man has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office said Zachary Kelly, 24, is accused of physically and sexually abusing a child who he provided care to.
Kelly was taken into custody without incident and arraigned in North Greenbush Town Court on January 8.
Charges
- Aggravated sexual abuse in the second degree (felony)
- Sexual abuse in the first degree (felony)
- Assault in the second degree (felony)
- Assault in the third degree (misdemeanor)
- Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)
Kelly was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail. A full stay away order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. He is scheduled to reappear in Hoosick Town Court for future proceedings.