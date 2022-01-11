Hoosick man facing child sex abuse charges

HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hoosick man has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges. The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office said Zachary Kelly, 24, is accused of physically and sexually abusing a child who he provided care to.

Kelly was taken into custody without incident and arraigned in North Greenbush Town Court on January 8.

Charges

Aggravated sexual abuse in the second degree (felony)

Sexual abuse in the first degree (felony)

Assault in the second degree (felony)

Assault in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Kelly was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail. A full stay away order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. He is scheduled to reappear in Hoosick Town Court for future proceedings.