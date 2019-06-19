Hoosick Falls Village Board to consider $255,000 PFOA settlement

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the Hoosick Falls Village Board will consider a new settlement agreement with the companies responsible for the PFOA water contamination in the village.

In 2016, the village took on considerable debt to initially handle the financial burden of the situation. Since then, the village has been in the process of becoming whole again.

This will be the third partial settlement the village has received since the discovery of the contamination. The money would not, however go to the individual residents affected by the crisis.

The settlement funds from Saint Gobain and Honeywell in the latest agreement totals $255,000. $185,000 of that will cover past costs the village took on as a result of the contamination, and lost water and sewer revenue.

$70,000 will cover the anticipated costs involved with maintaining the village’s water filtration system. Those costs include anything from heating and electricity at the new facility to personnel costs.

As part of the settlement agreements the village maintains its legal rights to continue filing lawsuits against Saint Gobain and Honeywell for costs and damages that continue to pile up.

The Village Board Meeting is at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Municipal Building on Main Street.