Hoosick Falls schools closed Oct. 19 due to sewer main break

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A sewer main break has temporarily closed a local school district.
Hoosick Falls Central School District will be closed on Tuesday, October 19 due to a sewer main break under the parking lot.
There will be no instruction on Tuesday.
The district said more information will be posted Tuesday morning.
