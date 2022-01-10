Hoosick Falls residents can participate in PFAS health study

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents in the Hoosick Falls area are invited to take part in a national PFAS health study. The village reached a $65 million settlement in July 2021 over PFOA water contamination that began in 2014.

The New York State Department of Health (DOH) and the University at Albany School of Public Health are conducting the study. Residents in the City of Newburgh, which is in Orange County, are invited to participate as well.

The study seeks to recruit eligible adults and families who will then be invited for a health clinic visit for blood and urine testing along with a health evaluation to measure exposure to PFAS. The study will also collect information about the immune response, lipid metabolism, kidney function, thyroid disease, liver disease, glycemic parameters and diabetes. The test results will be provided to participants for free.

“New York State is collaborating with some of the best researchers in the country to collect data from participants with common exposures,” said New York State Department of Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “What we learn by working with these researchers could provide important clues about the complex relationship between PFAS exposures through drinking water and human health outcomes.”

Residents from these areas were chosen as part of the first national study to look at exposures to PFAS from drinking water. PFAS has been detected in public drinking water supplies and in private wells in these communities as well as across the country near where these chemicals were manufactured, used, or disposed.

A Community Advisory Panel (CAP), made up of people from the Hoosick Falls area and Newburgh communities, is a partner in this study. Members relay community questions and concerns and encourage community outreach and participation. They also help advise researchers on study design, outreach and progress.

“The data collected in this vital study will be yet another step forward in providing the necessary education and guidance for our community on varying PFAS health effects, which has always been the number one question from our families,” said Loreen Hackett, Hoosick Falls area CAP member.

Researchers will look closely at the role PFAS may play in various health outcomes by analyzing the test results. New York State researchers may also ask some participants’ permission to access newborn screening samples already on file to test them for PFAS exposure to help estimate people’s PFAS exposures over their lifetime. This data may also help to establish a timeline for how PFAS exposures from drinking water have changed over time.

The DOH intends to protect all personal information while contributing to national scientific publications, reports and presentations. These will be published in a way to protect participant confidentiality so that participants cannot be identified.

You can learn more about the PFAS Health Study on the DOH website.