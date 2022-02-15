HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hoosick Falls police officer has died. Hoosick Falls Police Chief Robert Ashe has confirmed to NEWS10 that Officer Matthew Waldron was killed in a car crash on Route 67 in Schaghticoke Tuesday morning.

The New York State Police said troopers responded to the car vs. tractor trailer crash around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Mechanicville Police Department wrote on Facebook that Waldron started his career with their department in 2017 before transferring to Hoosick Falls. Matthew’s father, Joe Waldron, led the Mechanicville Police Department for 17 years as Chief before his retirement in 2018.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and to the communities of Mechanicville and Hoosick Falls, who were lucky enough to know him. We ask for prayers and condolences for the family and our officers, and we stand ready to assist and support the family in any way,” wrote the Hoosick Falls Police Department on Facebook.

Chief Ashe said Waldron was a great officer with the department and will be greatly missed. Services for Waldron will be announced in the coming days.