GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hoosick Falls man was arrested for Aggravated DWI after his blood alcohol content was more than four times the legal limit.

Just before 6 p.m. on January 23, New York State Police said 40-year-old Ryan Callahan was swerving in and out of his lane while traveling down State Route 372 in Greenwich.

He was pulled over and failed a field sobriety test with a BAC of .34 percent.

Callahan is due in court at a later date.