Hoosick Falls drinking water study released

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics and Honeywell have completed a study required by the state to evaluate potential options for a clean and reliable drinking water source for the Hoosick Falls Water District, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

The state-mandated testing after it was discovered that the drinking water in the Village of Hoosick Falls contained alarming levels of the chemical PFOA, which was used in the manufacturing of Teflon.

The Study identifies and evaluates the following five alternative drinking water sources for the Village of Hoosick Falls.

Development of a New Groundwater Source Development of a New Surface Water Source Interconnection with an Existing Water Supply Source Continued Use of Public Supply Wells #3 and #7 with Treatment through Full Capacity GAC System Treatment through Full Capacity GAC System and PFOA Remediation through the McCaffrey Street IRM

All five alternatives described in the Report are able to meet the current and future water demands of the Village, so there was no need to consider any combination of alternatives.