Honorees recognized at 3rd annual Capital Region Gives Back event

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some local charities and NEWS10’s Christina Arangio were honored at the third annual Capital Region Gives Back event Thursday night.

Some of the honorees included Shelters of Saratoga and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Christina was recognized for her work with Aim High, a resource center for people with Down syndrome.

Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living Magazine matched ever $100 spent on a ticket to the event to benefit the charities represented.

NEWS10’s Ryan Peterson served as emcee.

