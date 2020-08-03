Homicide investigation underway after shooting death of a woman in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are investigating a shooting death of a woman as a homicide after she died from her wounds Sunday night.

Police said they responded to the scene at 1116 Sixth Ave around 10:22 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival on scene officers located one female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The female was identified as Jennifer Ostrander, 31,from Schenectady. She was treated on scene by paramedics from the Schenectady Fire Department and ultimately died from her injuries.

If anyone has any information in regards to the incident, contact the Schenectady Police Department TIPS line at 518-788-6566.

LATEST STORIES