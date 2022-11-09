The Homeward Bound Dog Rescue of New York is raffling a pet portrait to one lucky winner.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Homeward Bound Dog Rescue of New York is raffling a pet portrait to one lucky winner. The raffle will run until 6 p.m. on November 11, with proceeds from the fundraiser going to the dogs of Homeward Bound.

The winner will receive a 9×12” custom pet portrait by a previous Homeward Bound adopter that includes a white mat that frames to 12×16”. The winner must be able to pick up the prize within 30 minutes of Albany or pay for shipping.

To enter the raffle, donations can be made to the Homeward Bound Dog Rescue’s PayPal or via Venmo directly to the artist, @Emily-LoDato. Homeward Bound asks that those entering the raffle indicate the donation is for the Pet Portrait Raffle and to leave a form of contact.

The cost is $5 per entry with no limit to entries. The winner will be announced on the Homeward Bound Facebook page on the morning of November 12.