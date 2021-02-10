Set NEWS10.com as your homepage today!

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Based on the success of the Buffalo Bills playoff game model, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says large arenas can begin hosting sports and music events, starting February 23.

This applies to venues with a capacity greater than 10,000. These venues can hold a maximum of 10% capacity and seating will be assigned. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new information as part of Wednesday's briefing.