Set NEWS10.com as your homepage today!

Chrome
- On your computer, open Chrome.
- At the top right, click More. Settings.
- Under “Appearance,” turn on Show Home button.
- Below “Show Home button,” choose to use the New Tab page or a custom page.
Microsoft Edge
- Open Microsoft Edge, select Settings and more > Settings.
- Select Appearance.
- Turn on Show home button.
- You can either choose New tab page or select Enter URL for a page that you want to use as your home page.
Firefox
- Open the web page you want to use as your home page.
- Drag and drop that tab onto the Home button on your toolbar (it’s on the left side by default).
- Click Yes on the prompt to set this page as your home page.
Safari
- Click Safari > Preferences from the menu bar.
- Choose the General tab.
- In the box next to Homepage, enter the URL of the website you want. If you are currently on that site, just click the Set Current Page button. This will change that URL for you.