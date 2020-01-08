Homemade teddy bears donated to sheriff’s office to comfort kids

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received a a generous donation of 25 teddy bears on Wednesday.

The bears will be handed out to young children to comfort them at accident scenes or other incidents.

The stuffed animals were made by Gayle Huihner and Ann Morck out of left over quilt material. The women previously donated to other groups, including the Ronald McDonald House.

Sheriff Richard Giardino said that many ambulance services and local fire departments carry dolls to help comfort children.

He said he welcomes the addition of the bears for his patrols to bring some comfort and calm to children caught up in very serious situations.