Homeless Improvement Program receives personal care donations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff Department’s Homeless Improvement Program got a donation of personal hygiene products Wednesday from the Mohawk Auto Group and the Capital Region Aquatic Center.

The county sheriff’s office said personal care items like deodorant and shaving cream are sometimes overlooked essentials along with food and clothing. They accept donations year-round and said it’s a good opportunity for those who want to help people in need.

“There’s good people out there who are looking to help, and some people just don’t know how to help, and this is a perfect program to get people involved in their community,” Albany County Sheriff Maj. Ralph Peltier said.

The Homeless Improvement Program started in 2020 when the sheriff’s department converted part of the county jail into apartments for the homeless. It also provides services to help people regain their independence.