Homecoming parade held for paralyzed Troy 12-year-old

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Middle School staff threw a parade as 12-year-old MJ Rivera returned home on Friday. MJ spent over a month in hospital and was left paralyzed after being struck in the back by one of six bullets fired into the family home during the March 8 shooting.

MJ and Mom watched on at 4 p.m. as the parade made its way past their house. Led by a car from the Troy Police department, the parade featured members of the school’s administrative staff and faculty.

The 12-year-old’s mother says MJ was sweeping and mopping the home’s floors when the incident occurred.

Since the shooting, MJ’s family has led calls to end gun violence in the city while local businesses and community members have rallied to help the family in their time of need.

Troy Police detectives are still looking for information on the shooting that left MJ paralyzed. Anyone who believes they can help is asked to call the Troy PD tip line at (518) 270-4772. Tips can also be reported anonymously online.