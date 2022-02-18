ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The home improvement show “This Old House” filmed at Capital Region BOCES on Thursday. The show filmed a segment featuring welding and fabrication student Francesco DelGallo, who is a Schalmont High School senior.

Evan Williamson, a teacher at Schalmont High School, asked DelGallo to use his welding skills to make goals for a backyard ice rink. Williamson is rebuilding the ice rink as part of the restoration on his 1864 Saratoga Springs home that will be featured on “This Old House.” BOCES said when producers learned of DelGallo’s work on the goals, they wanted to include him in the show.

The eight-person production crew spent five hours on the BOCES campus filming DelGallo and his classmates for an episode. DelGallo spoke to “This Old House” host Kevin O’Connor about his experience in the program and his future plans. He then taught O’Connor how to weld one of the hockey goals.

(Capital Region BOCES)

(Capital Region BOCES)

(Capital Region BOCES)

“It’s really cool. I really enjoy welding and it’s cool that I get to show off my skills on a TV show. I never thought I would be doing a welding demonstration on national TV,” said DelGallo.

DelGallo told O’Connor hold he wants to join the family pool business and how coming to Capital Region BOCES was a life-changing event.

“I wanted to be a marine biologist. My goal was to be certified for Scuba diving, which I am now certified in, and then go to college for it. I came to BOCES just to learn a skill to always have my back pocket, something to fall back on if I needed it. I started doing welding more and I realized I don’t want to be a marine biologist. Welding is my passion,” said DelGallo.

“I love what Francesco is doing and I am happy to be able to do something to bring more young people to the trades,” said Christopher Ermides, a producer and editor of “This Old House.”

Filming is continuing at Williamson’s house. The episode is expected to air in late August on PBS.