Home destroyed by fire in Guilderland

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Guilderland home is a total loss after a fire ripped through the house Friday afternoon.

The fire department responded to a call for a porch fire along Western Turnpike. The fire quickly spread throughout the house. The roof collapsed in two sections.

The fire chief said everyone got out safely, and no injuries were reported.

Western Turnpike has since reopened.

